





Governor Seyi Makinde announced this via his official Twitter handle on Monday.Makinde said that the number of COVID-19 cases managed and discharged in Oyo State has risen to 688.He, however, said the state recorded one coronavirus associated death, bringing the total death toll in the state to 12.The governor said that the state also recorded 66 new cases of COVID-19.He wrote, “180 confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 688.“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for 66 suspected cases came back positive.“The cases are from Ibadan North West (26), Ibadan N (9), Ibadan SW (6), Ido (6), Lagelu (4), Egbeda (3), Oyo E (3), Ibarapa N (3), Saki W (2), Ibadan SE (1), Ibadan NE (1), Akinyele (1) and Itesiwaju (1) LGAs.“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1,372.“Sadly, we had one COVID-19 related death. So, the total number of deaths in Oyo State is 12.“Please, keep following the guidelines of the COVID-19 Task Force to ensure that we slow down the spread of coronavirus in our state.”Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, wear face masks in public places, and maintain proper social distancing.”