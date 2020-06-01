





This brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 292.The governor, who doubles as the chairman of the state COVID-19 Task Force, announced the new figure via his verified Twitter handle.Of the 10 positive cases, he said eight are from iSON Xperiences in Ibadan South West Local Government Area of the state.The other two cases are from Ibadan North Local Government Council Area.The governor tweeted, “The COVID-19 confirmation tests for 10 suspected cases came back positive.“Eight cases are from iSON Xperiences and the other two cases are from Ibadan North Local Government Area. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 292.“Please, call the Emergency Operations Centre if you have any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache, and shortness of breath.”