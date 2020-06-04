





The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday announced partial reopening of religious centres in the state.This is just as the Kwara State Government directed that worship centres be reopened on Friday, but barring old people, children and women from attending services.Oyetola explained that the partial reopening of worship centres was in response to the request by religious leaders.A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, said, “The state government has prepared some guidelines that must be followed in order to forestall possible spread of the virus as a result of the reopening.”The guidelines included the directive that only regular church services of not more than one hour, and maximum of two services would be allowed, and that Jumat service including sermon and prayers must not exceed 20 minutes.“Vulnerable individuals such as those from age 65 and above and people with underlying ailments such as tuberculosis, diabetes, among others, are to continue worshipping at their respective homes.“All church and mosques premises be fumigated to ensure that the worship environments are free of virus and other infectious diseases.In Kwara, the Deputy Governor, who is the chairman of the COVID-19 Technical Committee, said that the religious houses can reopen.He said, “Government, however, warned that the concession for churches and mosques to reopen does not mean that the state has flattened the curve of transmission of COVID-19.He said, “In line with the presidential advisory and the positions of our religious umbrella bodies in Kwara State, worship centres in Kwara State may reopen from June 5.“Worship centres shall be organised in such a way that one attendant is at least one metre away from the next.“Each worship centre shall make provisions for hand washing or hand sanitisers, and infrared thermometer Wearing of face masks shall be mandatory for all worshippers.