



Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has given a breakdown of his activities for the week.





Osinbajo has hardly been seen in public for some time now but was present at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday with President Muhammadu Buhari.





His media aide, Laolu Akande, tweeted a picture from the virtual meeting and disclosed his principal’s present and past itinerary.





“VP Osinbajo with Mr. President now at FEC.

“Earlier this week, he has been wrapping up the Sustainability Plan.





“Besides, he met Monday with the Presidency’s Government & Anti-Corruption Reforms Tech Unit on how to achieve better results and yesterday received virtually UNFPA Country Rep, Uller Muller,” he wrote.





Buhari presided over the meeting today, which also had the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff Ibrahim Gambari and a few Ministers physically present at the State House Council Chambers.





The rest of the president’s cabinet participated remotely.





