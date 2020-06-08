





Oshoala has emerged as one of the superstars in the top-flight, putting her strength, power, and physicality on display while scoring goals aplenty for Barcelona, since moving to Spain on January 31, 2019.The Nigeria international played a huge role in helping the Catalans clinch their first league title in five years without losing a match in 21 games last season.The FC Robo Queens product scored 20 goals and gave one assist in 19 outings to help Lluis Cortes’ side finish at the top before the league was called off due to the Covid-19 outbreak.