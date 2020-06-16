The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC), led by its National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday, met behind closed doors with the Chief of Staff to the president, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.





The agenda of the meeting is yet to be known but may be connected to the crisis in Edo over the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki.





The party’s National Vice-Chairman (North West), Inuwa Abdulkadir and the National Treasurer, Adamu Panda are among members of the NWC who accompanied Oshiomhole to the meeting.





Recall that the APC Screening Committee had last week disqualified the incumbent Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from participating in the forthcoming Edo APC gubernatorial primaries.

Obaseki had in a statement vowed not to challenge his disqualification by the party, adding that he would disclose his next move after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.





