





It was gathered that Kalu breathed the air of freedom following his release from Kuje custodial centre by the Nigeria Correctional Service on Wednesday.This was in obedience to the Tuesday order of a Federal High Court in Lagos.The NCoS spokesman, DCC Austin Njoku, confirmed the development to newsmen.He stated, “Ex-governor Orji Kalu was released from custody at exactly 5.05 pm on Wednesday. He was discharged after we received the court warrant on his release.”When asked about Kalu’s six-month stay in prison, Njoku described him as “a well-behaved inmate; he did not give us any trouble at all.”Kalu was jailed for 12 years on December 5, 2019, after he was convicted of N7.1bn fraud alongside his firm, Slok Nigeria Ltd., and a former Director of Finance in Abia State, Jones Udeogu.The Supreme Court, however, nullified the convictions on May 8 on the grounds that the judge who presided over the case lacked jurisdiction.