



Comfort Olasoji, the maternal grandmother of Adeyeye Ogunwusi, ooni of Ife, has passed away at 103.





According to NAN, Moses Olafare, ooni’s spokesman, broke the news in a statement on Sunday night.





According to the statement, the deceased was born in 1907 to the family of Aina Akinyemi of the Ajigbayin compound in Ile-Ife.

“‘Mama Agba’, as fondly called, gave up the ghost at her residence in Ile-Ife on Saturday at the ripe age of 103 years,” the statement read.





“The industrious old woman during her lifetime was a prominent trader who majored in food stuffs at Oja Itaakogun, Oja Titun and other markets in Ile-Ife and environs during her active days.





“Her uprightness and goodness as a genuine family woman and disciplined Christian earned her the enviable position of Iyaale-Opa (Matriarch of Opa’s Compound) and Alatunse of Ethiopian Church, Ile-Ife through which she meritoriously served her creator and humanity.”





Olafare added that the late centenarian, also known as Soji-Opa, would be missed by family members and those she impacted positively during her lifetime.





“Mama would be greatly missed by all, especially her immediate family, relatives, members of Opa’ Compound (Ile Opa) members of the church, the market women all of whom she devoted her whole lifetime to in service till she took her last breath last nigh,” the statement added.





The spokesman said that she was survived by many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, including the ooni.





He also said the remains the deceased is scheduled to be buried on June 13, at her residence in Ile-Ife.













