





While addressing his supporters, Akeredolu, who expressed his readiness to partake in the forthcoming primary, said, “They said it ( primary) is going to be direct, some said it is indirect, we should be ready for any mode of primary, whether it is direct or indirect but let us be vigilant. The primary must not be rigged.”The state governorship election is slated for October 10, 2020, and political parties including the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party are gearing up for their primaries.The Independent National Electoral Commission said there was no going back, noting that the commission has designed guidelines for a safe poll amid the coronavirus pandemic.INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, said, “The commission is determined to proceed with the two end of tenure governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States and the ten Senatorial and State Assembly elections with cautious optimism bearing in mind that the health and safety of the people will be crucial determinants of the success or otherwise of the elections.”