





The APC has scheduled its shadow poll for July 20.According to the schedule of activities for the Ondo State governorship primary released by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro, the sale of the forms will be on till July 1 at the party’s national secretariat.Aspirants are expected to return their filled forms, accompanied with necessary documents and credentials, to the secretariat on or before July 2 while the party will on July 6 and 7 display the names and credentials of aspirants for public verification, claims and objections of information and credentials provided by aspirants.By July 8, the party’s screening committee will scrutinise the aspirants and their credentials in line with the party’s constitution while room will be given for appeal from the screening on July 10 and the party primary slated for July 20.