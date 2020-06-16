Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday formally informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to seek second term in office on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress.
The governor went ahead to present his Expression of Interest forms to the President at a meeting held inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
At the end of the meeting, Akeredolu told State House correspondents that he is sure of victory in the forthcoming governorship election.
He said he was ready for any type of primary election, direct or indirect, that his party may adopt for the election.
