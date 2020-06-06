



Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti, has announced the death of Remi Omotoso, a member of the state’s COVID-19 response resource mobilisation committee and former chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank.





In a statement by Yinka Oyebode, Fayemi’s chief press secretary, the governor said Omotoso died on Friday at the age of 75 after a brief illness.





He described the late Omotoso, who hailed from Ayedun-Ekiti, as an illustrious son of the state and a dynamic leader in the financial sector.





“Despite Sir Omotoso’s busy schedule, he invested his time and resources and energy on many laudable initiatives that impacted positively on the lives of the people and was always ready to support successive administration in the state with his wealth of experience and extensive national and global contacts,” the governor said.

“For us in Ekiti, this is a huge loss. Sir Remi Omotoso was an exemplar. He represented our very best in Ekiti and made great impact in almost every aspect of life. He remained a source of pride and inspiration to generations after him.





“Though we shall miss his wise counsel and positive disposition to developmental issues, we are comforted by the fact he lived a good life and left behind legacies of service and honour. He remains our pride in Ekiti.”





Before his demise, on April 4, 2020, Fayemi appointed late Omotoso as a member of the state COVID-19 response resource mobilisation committee, where he served as chairman of the funds management and evaluation committee and the federal government relations committee.





The deceased was also the group managing director of Odua Investment Company Limited and director general/chief executive officer of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.





Late Omotoso was also chairman, public-private partnership committee of Ekiti state, during Fayemi’s first term.









