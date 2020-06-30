





Adetunji expressed his worry in a statement issued in Ibadan by his spokesperson, Mr Adeola Oloko, while reacting to the death of the Parakoyi of Ibadanland, Chief Bode Akindele,The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akindele, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, died on Monday in Lagos at the age of 87.The monarch expressed shock and disbelief over Akindele’s passage barely four days after the death of Oyo State immediate past govermor, Abiola Ajimobi.He lamented the passing in recent times of high profile Ibadan indigenes such as the legal luminary, Chief Richard Akinjide.Others, he said, were veteran journalist, Chief Areoye Oyebola, business mogul, Chief Muritala Adetunji; renowned educationist, Chief Emiola Adesina as well as renowned agronomist, Dr Lalekan Are.Adetunji called on clerics and spiritual leaders, irrespective of affiliation, to intercede for the well-being of all citizens, particularly in Ibadanland where people had been dying slowly but steadily in recent times.The Olubadan described Akindele as an astute businessman, entrepreneur of note and one whose life benefited many.He recalled how the late Parakoyi of Ibadanland set up business outfits, employed hundreds of people and fixed destinies of otherwise hapless citizens.”Even though a man who lives up to 82 can be said to be advanced in age, when people mourn their loses it is because the vacuum left behind is always difficult if not impossible to fill,” he said.He said that Akindele bestrode the business world like a colossus for over 50 years, culminating in the establishment of Madandola Group of Companies with investment in shipping, fisheries, real estate and telecommunications among others.The monarch prayed for the repose of the departed souls and called on men and women of God to stand in the gap for the protection and preservation of Ibadan people at home and in the Diaspora.He also prayed God to give Akindele’s family, particularly his wives and children, the fortitude to bear the loss.