



Minister of Environment, Mohammad Abubakar has announced that the pollution in Ogoni is now being cleaned up.





He said 57 sites in the area located in Rivers State are being cleared.





The minister spoke to State House correspondents on Wednesday.





Abubakar disclosed that he presented a report on the ministry’s mandate to a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).





President Muhammadu Buhari presided over the virtual meeting.





“We are currently cleaning 21 plus 36 sites in Ogoni land,” he said.





He noted that the sites are impacted-areas with hydrocarbon.





Abubakar added that the world is watching the project “because of the nature of hydrocarbons and what they can cause to the environment and the people”.





