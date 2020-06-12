Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state sent a clear message today to all his traducers, including his former godfather Adams Oshiomhole.





He said his government would continue to align with the people in fighting off those hell-bent on mortgaging their patrimony for the benefit of a handful of persons.





The embattled governor said this in his Democracy Day address on Friday.





He said the commemoration was remarkable, as it was a humble reminder of how far the country has come, “in the quest to determine our collective destiny as one indefatigable entity, propelled by the common zeal to thrive and live better, fulfilling lives.”

“I celebrate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, now marked on June 12, in honour of late M. K. O. Abiola, whose sacrifice continues to define our democratic experience as a nation.





“Democracy Day is, for us, of remarkable significance. Our undaunting drive to sustain democracy since 1999 is expressed through the continuous dialogue we engage in as a people, as we seek for solutions to our developmental challenges and chart new courses of progress with determination and unwavering zest.”





He noted that there was no denying that democracy has allowed active participation of everyone in society in choosing leaders to articulate and advance our development.





“In Edo State, government at all levels will continue to extend the democratic dividend to the greatest majority of our people as we will ensure that the policies, programmes and projects make desired impact in people’s lives.”





“The lessons learnt from our democratic journey continue to strengthen our resolve to fight off those who are hellbent on mortgaging our patrimony and short-changing the majority of our people for the benefit of a handful of persons.





“I urge all Edo people, Nigerians and friends of our dear country to continue to support efforts to make the people the major stakeholders and benefactors in the process of governance,” he added.





