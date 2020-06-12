



John Oyegun, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described the disqualification of Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, from the party’s governorship primary election as a “hatchet job.”





The screening panel of the APC disqualified Obaseki over “defective certificate.” He was one of the three aspirants disqualified from seeking the party’s ticket.





Reacting to Obaseki’s disqualification, Oyegun, through Ray Morphy, his media aide, said sending Obaseki out of the race is part of the plan to install a “stooge that will allow some people unfettered access to Edo treasury.”





“While I’m not surprised, that disqualification is a clear indication that internal democracy has been murdered in APC, a party which we founded on the principles of fair play and good conscience, I daresay that APC will suffer dire consequences in Edo state if this disqualification is not speedily reversed,” he said in a statement.





“As a matter of fact, Oshiomole is indeed the one who is guilty of anti-party activities, not Obaseki.





“Oshiomole is the one who is acting unconstitutionally not Obaseki. I hope that Oshiomole will not go down in history as the undertaker of APC.”





