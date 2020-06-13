Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anselm Ojezua, has called for calm following the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki by the Primary Screening Committee.





He declared that Obaseki has “performed well and will be reelected for a second term.”





The party chairman spoke to journalists in Benin City after the announcement.





Ojezua said the result didn’t come as a surprise as the governor had alluded to the fact that he will not get justice from the screening exercise.





Ojezua appealed to the supporters that leadership of the party will meet on Saturday to properly respond.





He said, “I want to appeal to leaders and members of APC in Edo State to remain calm. The validity of the Screening Committee has not been established.”





On the committee ‘s decision, Ojezua replied: “They didn’t say Obaseki will not contest the election but that he will not contest on the platform of the APC.”





