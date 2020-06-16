The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has launched a scanty attack on critics of the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki.





Shaibu said those criticising Obaseki daily were a “colossal failure” during their era as governors of the state.





The Deputy Governor stated this in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media Mr. Benjamin Atu.





According to Shaibu: “The most vocal critics of the incumbent administration are people that were colossal failures during their era in government, who in actuality owe the people of Edo State an apology for their mismanagement of the State resources.

“Their daily criticism against the government is geared towards scoring cheap political points in their race for political survival.





“The background of those attacking Obaseki makes their criticism annoying since all of them have failed during their stint with managing the affairs of the State in previous years.”





Obaseki and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have been involved in a faceoff over the governor’s second term bid.





Last week, the APC screening committee had disqualified Obaseki from participating in the party’s primary election.





The committee had blamed Obaseki’s alleged fake result for his disqualification.





Following his disqualification, the governor on Tuesday resigned as a member of the APC.





Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tony Aziegbemi, had disclosed that Obaseki and all his loyalists were set to join the party.





