Deji Adeyanju, convener of Concerned Nigerians, on Saturday, urged people of Edo State to rise against Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.





Adeyanju warned that Oshiomhole would become “god of the state” like Bola Tinubu, National Leader of APC is in Lagos State, if allowed.





In a tweet, the activist wrote: “Edo people must rise against Oshiomohole if not he will become the god of the state like Tinubu is in Lagos.”





Recall that Oshiomhole and the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki have being at loggerheads, following the decision of the governor to run for a second term.





Just yesterday, the APC screening committee had disqualified Obaseki, ahead of the party’s primary election.





The Chairman of the screening committee, Jonathan Ayuba had disclosed that Obaseki was disqualified for parading fake certificate.





Reacting to his disqualification, Obaseki vowed not to appeal to action of the party.





Meanwhile, the University of Ibadan, UI, had cleared Obaseki of certificate forgery.





The Registrar of the university, Olubunmi Faluyi disclosed that Obaseki graduated from the institution with Second Class Honour, Lower Division.





Faluyi confirmed that Obaseki studied Classics between 1976 to 1979.





