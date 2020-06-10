



Governor Godwin Obaseki attended the screening of the aspirants for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Edo.





The screening of the six aspirants for the ruling party began on Wednesday afternoon at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.





According to reports, Governor Godwin Obaseki arrived at about 1:10 and left after five minutes.





However, the chairman of the screening committee, Prof. Jonathan Ayuba, said it was only to verify all the documents provided by the aspirants and make recommendations to the party based on its findings.





The All Progressives Congress (APC) had inaugurated two committees to examine the six aspirants contesting in the June 22 Edo governorship primaries.





One of the committees will screen the aspirants, while the other will handle appeals arising from the screening.





APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, inaugurated the committee on Tuesday at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.





The screening committee includes Prof. Jonathan Ayuba, Prof. Agbo Madaki, Ibrahim Zailani, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed “Binani”, Dr. Jane- Frances Agbu and Fort Dike and Dr. Rabe Nasir, who will serve as secretary of the committee.





Meanwhile, the appeal committee has Prof. Abubakar Fari as the Chairman.





Other members include Prof. Sadeeque Abba, Barr. Gbenga Olubajo, Mohammed Idris, Esther Bepeh and Barr. Daniel Bwala, who will serve as the Secretary.





The screening of the aspirants will take place between June 10 and June 11.





The appeal committee will begin sitting on June 12.





