





The NYSC made this known in a statement on Friday, stressing that the suspension of the biometric monthly clearance still stands.According to NYSC, payment of stipends for the foregoing months shall be effected without giving consideration to biometric clearance.The statement reads: “Management of the National Youth Service Corps hereby conveys to all Corps Members that the suspension of the biometric monthly clearance still stands, and shall remain in force for the months of June and July, in keeping with the rules of social/physical distancing; and avoidance of crowd.“Accordingly, payment of stipends for the foregoing months shall be effected without giving consideration to biometric clearance. Area Directors, State/FCT Coordinators had been notified of this directive for strict compliance.“Corps Members are once again advised to ensure good personal hygiene, social distancing, avoidance of crowd, use of hand sanitisers and face masks in order to guard against falling victim to the virus.“Management is not oblivious of the agitations by the 2020 Batch “A” Stream One Corps Members who want to know when they will be recalled to the Orientation camps, which is expected; likewise the 2020 Batch “A” Stream Two Prospective Corps Members who are desirous of knowing when they shall be moving into the camps for Orientation Course.“The questions and many others shall be addressed as soon as the interstate lockdown is lifted and Government gives a nod for the Scheme and other institutions to resume full activities.“As usual, you are advised to always stay tuned to the NYSC traditional and social media platforms to keep you updated. With correct and responsible behaviour, we shall defeat COVID-19. Stay safe”.