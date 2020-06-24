The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has commenced its online registration for prospective corps members.





The registration is for Batch A orientation course.





A check on NYSC’s official portal showed that the registration process will run till 29 of June, 2020.





However, the scheme also warned prospective corps members against changing their date of birth.





In a series of tweets, NYSC warned that corps members can’t change their date of birth after service.





The tweets titled “IMPORTANT INFORMATION TO ALL PROSPECTIVE CORPS MEMBERS,” reads: “There shall be no correction of Date of Birth on Certificate of National Service (CNS) after completion of National Service.





“Accordingly, you are strongly advised to utilize the link provided on your dashboard for Date of Birth correction during your Online Registration.





“Also, note that NYSC will not entertain any request for Date of Birth correction once you have been deployed and commenced your Service Year.





“Online Registration is ongoing.”





