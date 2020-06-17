Browny Igboegwu, a Nigerian star, has welcome his first child — a baby girl — with Becky, his wife, after 10 years of marriage.





The 43-year-old actor took to his social media page on Wednesday to break the good news with his numerous fans.





In an earlier post, the Anambra-born movie star recounted how the couple had maintained their faith in God even when it appeared no child was forthcoming.





“This took 10years to come who can battle with the Lord, I say nobody. I don’t know about you. Where are the so called witches and wizards. It can only be God. Good news loading 90%,” he wrote on Tuesday.

He would later announce the arrival of the baby in a follow-up post, while detailing several pressures he and his wife had to endure until they finally had their first baby.





Browny, you are really trying, but for how long are you going to wait? Adopt baby first while are waiting, all these Asaba girls who knows what she has done that she can’t conceive, hmmmm is it by buying a new car?” he recalled in a mixture of English and Pidgin.



“Let him born na, you no go understand because you never born. Don’t worry when you born you will understand. I love this couple you will never know they don’t have a child, God help them even if it’s one, your children must be up to four now it’s been long you got married.”

He explained such criticisms never got the better of the couple while appreciating God for finally blessing the union with a child.

“All these and so many others were the words from people’s mouth, you can imagine how I felt all these while hearing all these from both people who feel my pain and those who mock me. I silently took it to God in prayer and today, my wife and I have reason to say thank you, lord. Congratulations @becky_browny,” he added.



