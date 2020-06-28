



The Presidency on Sunday insisted that the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Executive Council, NEC, meeting held at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa was virtual not a physical one.





President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu said no one can dictate to the president where to sit or hold meetings.





Recall that APC NEC meeting, which led to the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC led by immediate past National Chairman was held at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





Reacting, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had lambasted Buhari for using the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Chambers and government resources to conduct party affairs.





However, Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu said the meeting was held virtually to observe social distancing.





A statement Shehu signed and sent reads: “It is necessary that we put records in their correct perspective concerning the recent meeting held by the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, which has, unfortunately, drawn criticism due to lack of understanding.





“The stubborn opinion held by the critics of the administration is that President Muhammadu Buhari had called a political meeting in the “hallowed” chamber of the Federal Executive Council, as if there is a law that says the President is barred from holding meetings in certain sections of the vast Presidential Villa.





“Since the President lives in the Villa, no one can, legally speaking, choose or dictate to him where he can sit to hold meetings. So, what is wrong in the President presenting himself before a camera and a TV screen in a digital conference at a given location within the Villa?





“Just for the sake of the argument, this meeting, we say emphatically, was not convened at the Council Chamber. It was virtual, not a physical meeting.





“Why was it a virtual meeting? The idea was to observe social distancing in view of health concerns. Knowing how small the conference hall of the party is, social distancing would only have been observed in the breach.”





