The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has declared that no state in the country is COVID-19 free.





This was announced by NCDC’s Director-General, Chikwe Ihekweazu, while speaking at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Monday.





Ihekweazu noted that a state can only talk about being Coronavirus free, when it is testing adequately.





“No state in Nigeria is COVID-19 free. No country in the world is COVID-19 free.

“We can only talk about a state being disease free when we have an effective tool to fight the disease. That will come when we have a vaccine.





“Until then, there is no easy way to say this. We have to keep pushing for these preventive measures. We have to develop our laboratory capability to test,” he said.





Cross River is the only state in Nigeria, where any case of COVID-19 has not been officially confirmed in the country.





There are currently 20,244 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.





Lagos has the highest number with 8,576. Abuja (FCT) and Kano have 1,567 and 1,190 cases respectively.









