





The Amirah (female leader) of the MSSN in Lagos State, Basheeroh Majekodunmi, made this known in a press statement to condemn the rape and killing of undergraduates in Nigeria.Majekodunmi said this a few hours after members of the House of Representatives rejected castration as a punishment for rapists in Nigeria on Thursday.She lamented the rape and murder of 18-year-old Barakat Bello, a student of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology, Federal College of Animal Health and Production, Moor Plantation, Ibadan on Monday.She expressed worry that Barakat’s killing came a few days after the gruesome rape and killing of Uwavera Omozuwa, a 22-year-old Microbiology student of the University of Benin inside the Redeemed Christian Church of God parish at Ikpoba Hill, Edo, by unknown assailants.Majekodunmi said, “We are deeply disturbed about the plethora of abuses to which our girls are being subjected especially in Nigeria.“We wish to emphasise that no sanction is too harsh for rapists who coerce people into sex.“Also, the violation of female rights to education, freedom of religion, thought and expression has become worrisome and highly depressing.“Government and its agencies must protect all women from various forms of oppression they go through. All avoidable emotional traumas being inflicted on our girls must be stopped forthwith.“We join the rest of the world to recognise the sensitive place of the girl child as a vulnerable specie of humankind.”Also, the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria, Oyo State chapter in a statement on Thursday, called for a thorough investigation and arrest of the perpetrators of all cases of rape and other violent abuse of girls and women in Nigeria.The Oyo State Amirah of FOMWAN, Alhaja Bushra Oloso, said the rape and murder of Bello, a member of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, Akinyele Area Council, on Monday, was one too many.“Barakat Bello, Uwavera Omozuwa, Tina and others must not die in vain. We must all speak with one voice to condemn all forms of evil against women.“It could be anyone we know. The attackers may be lurking somewhere in our neighborhood.“We demand that the security operatives do whatever it takes to apprehend the rapists and murderers in our midst,” Oloso said.