The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries has told its members that services will henceforth be transmitted live on the television as the church is yet to resume physical meetings.
The Chairman, MFM Media Committee, Pastor Oladele Bank-Olemoh, who disclosed this, said adequate notice would be given before the services resume.
According to him, the decision was taken because of the ongoing provision of adequate measures and installation of facilities to ensure successful reopening.
Olemoh said that the ministry’s General Overseer, Dr Daniel Olukoya, considered the safety implications of re-opening the church for service, hence the reason for the decision.
He said, “The General Overseer, Dr Odukoya considered the safety implication of reopening the service in view of its crowded services, prayer and deliverance nature; vibrancy and the peculiarity of her worship modes.”
