





The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has said any resident who fails to wear face mask will be fined N10,000.The governor stated this in a statewide broadcast.He warned traders to keep to the COVID-19 rules or he would shut down market again.He said, “We have 69 individuals on home quarantine and two individuals in the facility-based quarantine.“We shall continue to push back at this pandemic until we have reduced its presence in Anambra State.“We are ramping up our testing capacity to ensure that we slow down the spread of this pandemic in our dear state.”He said he had signed the COVID-19 law, adding that it was now an offence to be seen in the public without a face mask.“The offence attracts a fine of N10,000 or some hours of community service. My administration is determined to enforce this law.”