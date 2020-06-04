The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Nnamdi Kanu has promised to release some bombshell on Asari Dokubo, leader of Niger Delta Volunteers Force.

The two warlords who are leading militant groups, have been exchanging brickbats.





Kanu, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra claimed he gave N20m to Dokubo, money that he said belongs to IPOB.





Dokubo denied collecting any money.





But he went further to claim that Kanu had been collecting hundreds of millions from the state governors in the five Igbo states.

Dokubo also claimed Kanu had betrayed IPOB members to the DSS.





Now Kanu said he would reply today in a broadcast..





He gave a foretaste by calling Dokubo, a agent of the Fulani Caliphate and an integral part of the ‘zoo’.





