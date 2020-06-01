Coronavirus cases in Nigeria surpassed 10,000 on Sunday, with 307 new cases announced.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC gave the nation’s caseload as 10,162.
There was no surprise in Sunday night announcement.
Lagos remains the most affected state, with 188 new cases.
The new figure is smaller than the 378 recorded on Saturday.
The FCT Abuja logged 44 new cases, again lower than the 52 recorded Saturday.
However, the national death toll increased from 273 to 287.
The number of COVID-19 patients discharged also increased from 2,856 to 3,007.
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/O0hucdINbd— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 31, 2020
307 new cases of #COVID19;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 31, 2020
Lagos-188
FCT-44
Ogun-19
Kaduna-14
Oyo-12
Bayelsa-9
Gombe-5
Kano-3
Delta-3
Imo-2
Rivers-2
Niger-2
Bauchi-2
Plateau-1
Kwara-1
10162 cases of #COVID19Nigeria
Discharged: 3007
Deaths: 287#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/YKOiX7aMA5
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.