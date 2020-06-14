





She also faulted the recovered loots linked to her husband, stating the truth about Abacha’s contribution to the nation would become known in no time.In an interview to mark the 22nd anniversary of his death, Maryam told Kano Focus Kano elites betrayed her husband, who died in 1998, despite “his contributions to the development of the state and country”.“How come this man was not a thief until he died?“What is this amount of money after 22 years you say oh we have found this amount of money and we’re bringing it back?“It is a shame to tell lies on a dead man! It is a shame to tell lies on your leader.“If he had done wrong, God knows. If other people are putting the wrong on him, it is a matter of time.“They will kneel down like America is kneeling down now. Anybody that is evil will kneel down just like this corona has come to shut this world.”She described her late husband as a person who helped a lot of people.“He worked in Kano and he planted Kano people, but there are people he helped a lot but they are not even greeting me now for no reason,” she continued.“They just hate us. But why? It is Haram and Allah is watching us.”Several monies linked to the former head of state have been recovered since 1998.Hamza Al-Mustapha, who served as Abacha’s chief security officer, recently said the military general kept money overseas so that Nigerians will not suffer.