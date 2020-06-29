





Dr Samson Arigbamu, a Nigerian medical practitioner based in U.S, said he has invented a stethoscope equipped with components capable of identifying adventitious lung such as COVID-19 infected lungs immediately.Arigbamu told newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan that the stethoscope was in production at prototype and optimisation stage.Arigbamu had lived in the U.S for 22 years and was currently the Director of Nursing at Future Care Lochearn, a 200-bed capacity health rehabilitation centre in Baltimore, Maryland.He said that the final product would commence by December, noting that the process can be expedited with resources from individuals, organisations or even the Nigerian government.Arigbamu maintained that the eventual production of the stethoscope would be a great achievement and pride to Nigerian government.“The stethoscope will be great achievement and pride to Nigeria for the fact that her citizen invented such critical medical equipment worthy of U.S patent. I am soliciting support from Nigerian government,” he said.Arigbamu said that having worked in the healthcare field for over 20 years, he had seen healthcare providers including nurses, mid-level providers and physicians struggle with identifying lung and heart sounds.According to him, “they struggle because chest x-rays, EKGs and other cardiac interrogative tests are often ordered to identify adventitious lung and heart conditions.“Clinical issue with these expensive tests and devices are incapable of identifying adventitious sounds and providing immediate and accurate feedback.“Consequently, utilisation of such devices often result in significant clinical and health issues for the patients as well as a waste of valuable resource.”Arigbamu said that in 2018, he commenced work towards inventing a digital stethoscope that could identify lung and heart sounds, interpret the sounds and immediately announce its findings to the users.He said that the stethoscope was also capable of integrating its data into electronic medical record.“With such capabilities, it will enhance physical assessment vital to healthcare providers and novice users.”It will also ensure opportunities for timely intervention and prevention of further health decline in patients.“The stethoscope is also equipped with Electronic Medical Record (EMR) integration capabilities (essential to telemedicine) in order to improve care coordination and patient information portability.“The project received a USA patent on June 2, and is currently in prototype phase of production in the U.S and Ukraine,” he said.Arigbamu had been in the employment of the company for 10 years.Prior to that, he was a director of nursing at Manor Care Woodbridge in Baltimore Maryland for over three years.He also owned and operate a private clinic called Upsurge Health Associate in Freeland, Maryland.