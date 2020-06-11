 Nigerian lady tattoos her boyfriend's name on her face to prove her love (VIDEO) | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
A Nigerian lady has attracted attention on social media after being seen in a viral video getting a tattoo of her boyfriend's name on her face.


The lady who reportedly did this to prove her love to her boyfriend, had "Anjola my love" written on her face by the tattoo artist.

Here is the video below;




