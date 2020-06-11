A Nigerian lady has attracted attention on social media after being seen in a viral video getting a tattoo of her boyfriend's name on her face.
The lady who reportedly did this to prove her love to her boyfriend, had "Anjola my love" written on her face by the tattoo artist.
Here is the video below;
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.