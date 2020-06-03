



Nigerian government has approved the resumption of COVID-19 drug trial.





Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this on Tuesday.





He spoke in Abuja at the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) briefing on COVID-19.





Nigeria had after the World Health Organisation (WHO) directive insisted that it would continue the trial with hyroxychloroquine.





In his remarks, Ehanire explained why the government approved continuation of work.





The minister recalled that he had announced that Nigeria will “participate in COVID-19 drug trial, which the WHO was leading but partly suspended”.





Ehanire said after consultation with top Nigerian scientists of the Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee, he was “advised that Nigeria has something to add to the body of knowledge around these trials”.





“I have therefore approved the continuation of the trial, as recommended, under strong precautionary conditions to be built into it,” he said.





He said the ministry had the first briefing with the Ministerial Advisory Panel of Experts on Monday and received a series of very useful advisories that will be discussed and shared with government organs.





Ehanire appealed to Nigerians to continue to observe precautions and maintain good hygiene.





“Wear your mask on your face, not under your chin; it has no value under your chin. Wash hands regularly, use sanitizers and observe physical distancing. Open your windows to let in fresh air whenever it is safe to do so,” he said.





