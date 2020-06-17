The federal government has directed the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and tertiary institutions, to proceed with the conduct of admissions for the 2020/2021 session.





This was contained in the remarks made by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, at the 2020 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria in Abuja, on Tuesday.





Adamu, represented by the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, urged JAMB and tertiary institutions to consider candidates with last year’s Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and other qualifying results.





“JAMB and tertiary institutions could take advantage of the current situation and consider candidates with previous years Senior School Certificate Examination and other qualifying results to proceed on with the admission process.





“Whatever arrangement that the country comes up within the long-run will surely accommodate those who will be taking the examination when the opportunity to do so is worked out,” he said.





JAMB has fixed 160 as the cut-off mark for Universities and 120 for Polytechnics.





Admission processes are expected to begin in August, based on the guidelines released by JAMB.





About 612,557 students were offered admission in 2019.





