



The Nigerian government has warned those doubting the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic to desist from doing so.





Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu gave the warning during Thursday’s press briefing in Abuja.





The PTF also said that it was sometimes difficult to know when someone contracts the disease.





“We have to change the way we see and interact with people who have COVID-19 and those who have recovered,” Aliyu said.





“It is insensitive to the memories of those who have died from COVID-19 to say the virus does not exist.”





Dr Ihekweazu added, “There is no global collaboration to deceive people about COVID-19. It is real.





“It is sometimes difficult to know when someone contracts the virus,”





