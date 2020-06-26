The Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia was on Friday attacked by unknown assailants.





The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama condemned the action on his official Twitter page, adding that the embassy was attacked by some Nigerians.





Describing the act as disgraceful and criminal, Onyeama assured that perpetrators of such acts would be identified and punished accordingly.





“Absolutely deplorable and disgraceful criminal behaviour by Nigerian hooligans, who without justification, attacked the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia today.





“A totally unacceptable behaviour.





“Every effort will be made to identify them and see they are severely punished,’’ his tweet read.





Just few days ago, the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana was demolished by yet to be identified persons.





However, Ghanaian authorities have apologised to the Nigerian government and assured that the demolished part of the High Commission building will be rebuilt without cost to Nigeria.





