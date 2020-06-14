





Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has pledged his loyalty and support to Hushpuppi who was recently arrested in Dubai.Ray Hushpuppi was arrested on June 10 by the International Police (INTERPOL) over multiple fraud charges.His arrest caused a stir as former associates and friends began to detach themselves from him.Bobrisky, however, pledged to remain firm in his friendship to Hushpuppi.He also condemned those who before Puppi’s arrest, begged for financial aid and now against him.“Many of us are just d biggest hypocrite ever !!! Before his arrest many of you are in his dm, comment section kissing his ass. But immediately you heard about his arrest your true self came out. If you don’t like him stand on ur ground.“Stop faking love when you see him and then go behind to call him names. To cut d story short be urself and stop acting two face. I Stand with @hushpuppi . Many of you will insult me under dis post, but guess wat I don’t care” he wrote.