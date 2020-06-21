The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 661 new COVID-19 cases in the country.
According to a tweet from the agency on Saturday night, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria is now 19,808, with 6,718 persons discharged and 506 persons dead.
The breakdown of figures recorded according to states is as follows: Lagos leads with 230, Rivers with127, Delta-83, FCT-60, Oyo-51, Edo-31, Bayelsa-27, Kaduna-25, Plateau-13, Ondo-6, Nasarawa-3, Ekiti-2, Kano-2, Borno-1.
661 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 20, 2020
Lagos-230
Rivers-127
Delta-83
FCT-60
Oyo-51
Edo-31
Bayelsa-27
Kaduna-25
Plateau-13
Ondo-6
Nasarawa-3
Ekiti-2
Kano-2
Borno-1
19,808 confirmed
6,718 discharged
506 deaths pic.twitter.com/PH87IGyn5R
See the breakdown of coronavirus cases in Nigeria below
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.