





According to a tweet from the agency on Saturday night, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria is now 19,808, with 6,718 persons discharged and 506 persons dead.The breakdown of figures recorded according to states is as follows: Lagos leads with 230, Rivers with127, Delta-83, FCT-60, Oyo-51, Edo-31, Bayelsa-27, Kaduna-25, Plateau-13, Ondo-6, Nasarawa-3, Ekiti-2, Kano-2, Borno-1.