





The state Commander of the NDLEA, Kopi Maulsei, said this in a statement in Yenagoa to mark this year’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking themed, “Better Knowledge for Better Care”.According to him, majority of the suspects were young adults and they consumed illicit substances for the purpose of “socialising and entertainment”.Maulsei said, “From our arrests and seizures, the drugs are chiefly smuggled into the state by non-indigenes who mostly do not reside in the state.“But they come in, deliver their wares to pocket dealers and leave. This leaves us with the problem of managing drug dependence and its resultant health and social issues such as armed robbery, cultism, rape, and kidnapping.”He appealed to the state government and multinational companies for assistance, saying, “The command lacks operational vehicles and needs well-equipped rehabilitation centres to care for drug-dependent persons.”