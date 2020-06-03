The Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has confirmed that its late executive director finance and administration, Ibanga Bassey Etang, died of COVID-19.





Bassey died on 28 May 2020, throwing up all sorts of rumours.





“The family has authorised the Commission to announce that the late executive director tested positive to COVID-19”, Charles Obi Odili, director Corporate Affairs said.





“The Rivers State Ministry of Health has written to the Commission to also confirm the cause of death resulting from complications attributable to COVID-19.

“The ministry has, therefore, directed the Commission to order all management staff to go into self-isolation for a period of 14 days with effects from today, June 2,2020,





Odili sought the cooperation of all the staff of the organisation in tracing staff and contractors who have had close contact with the deceased.





“During the meeting with the family, they expressed fervent desire, that the death of the Executive Director should not be politicised, wishing to be left alone to mourn with dignity. This also is the position of the Commission.





“We pray for the peaceful repose of the soul of our Executive Director Finance and Administration, Elder lbanga Bassey Etang”.





