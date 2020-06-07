





The letter, which started circulating on the various social media platforms since Sunday morning, was allegedly written by the Clerk on Omo-Agege’s behalf to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.Omo-Agege, according to the discredited letter, allegedly urged the EFCC boss to commence investigation on the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over allegations of corruption levelled against him.The National Assembly is currently probing allegations that the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC, allegedly mismanaged N40bn in three months and had demanded written explanations from Akpabio, whose Ministry supervises the activities of the intervention agency.But Omo-Agege, through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, on Sunday, denied asking the Senate Clerk to write any letter to the EFCC Chairman.Describing the document as fake, the DSP insisted that he never instructed the Clerk or any other person to contact the EFCC to investigate any individual.Part of the statement read, “The attention of the Office of the Deputy President of the Senate has been drawn to a letter dated 7th May, 2020, purportedly written by the Clerk of the Senate acting on behalf of the Office of Deputy President of the Senate requesting the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate and monitor the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and one other.“This Office hereby states that the said letter is false, fake, malicious, mischievous and vexatious.“This Office never instructed the Clerk of the Senate, or in fact any person, to write to or contact the EFCC in relation to any person.“In the light of the foregoing, we wish to urge the public to disregard the fake letter, same being the handiwork of a person or persons with criminal intents.”