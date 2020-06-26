



The management of the Federal Government’s youths empowerment programme, N-Power, has advised youths not to input their personal details on any platform that the Scheme has not put on its verified platform.





It also warned applicants not to fill in strange forms, adding that there are people desperate to harvest their information on the online space.





The Scheme made this known in a tweet on its official Twitter page.





NigerianEye had earlier reported that N-Power would open its registration portal for intending applicants on June 26 at 11:45 pm.

N-Power tweeted: “Dear 2020 N-Power Applicants,





“Very IMPORTANT information.





“DO NOT input your details on any platform that we have NOT put up on our verified N-Power platform.





“ALL intending applicants MUST follow N-Power on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for authentic updates and info.





“Please do NOT fill in strange forms. There are people desperate to harvest your information.





“Do NOT believe ANYTHING you have not read on our page.”





