



The management of the Federal Government’s youths empowerment programme, N-Power, has reacted to reports of applicants registering for 2020 recruitment with the same Email address.





The scheme opened its registration portal for intending applicants on June 26 at 11:45 pm.





However, there had been reports that some of the applicants use the same email addresses for registering for the program.





The Scheme took to its official Twitter page urging those who want to apply for the program to ensure they make use of one email address per applicant.





The tweet reads “Please NOTE that two applicants cannot use the same email address for registration. One email address per applicant.





“Similarly, applicants shouldn’t use multiple email addresses to register. It is an automatic disqualification.





“Please do NOT give cyber-cafe managers your confidential information. Input them yourselves. Ensure they also do not input their own personal details for you.





“Crosscheck everything before you apply.”





