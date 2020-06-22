



The scheme disclosed that 400, 000 beneficiaries would be selected upon registration.





N-Power made the disclosure via a tweet on its official Twitter handle.





“This week, the N-Power portal will re-open for registration. 400,000 beneficiaries will be taken from the application pool,” it said.





The scheme also disclosed to intending beneficiaries requirements they must meet before applying.





“Here are some tips to get ready





“Get your BVN ready.





“Ensure you are are not an existing employee in any organization.





“Application is online.”





Recall that the Federal Government had scheduled June 26 for the enrolment for Batch C beneficiaries of the N-Power Programme under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).











