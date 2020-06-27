



The management of the Federal Government’s youths empowerment programme, N-Power, has reacted to complaints from applicants regarding 2020 recruitment registration.





The scheme opened its registration portal for intending applicants on June 26 at 11:45 pm.





However, they had been complaints from applicants of not receiving confirmation email and wrong registration.





But the scheme had taken to its official Twitter page, urging those who applied before 11:45pm to reapply.

According to them, applications before 11:45 is invalid.





Reacting to the delays in a confirmation emails, Npower asked applicants to check their spam folders for the emails and be vigilant.





The post reads: “Reapply if you applied before 11.45pm.





Don’t forget to check your SPAM folder for the confirmation email.No one is asleep. The emails will come.





“Kindly disregard rumours of slots being allocated. Apply. Get your friends and families to apply.





“Once selection is made, ask the beneficiaries who they knew before they were selected.”





