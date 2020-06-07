





Farouq, in a statement by the Deputy Director in the Ministry, Mrs Rhoda Ilaya, on Saturday, said that Nigerians should be wary of fake news about absorption of N-Power beneficiaries Batch A into the Federal Civil Service.“The attention of the Ministry has been drawn to the fake news trending on social media that President Muhammadu Buhari will on June 12 broadcast to the nation the absorption of N-POWER Volunteers Batch A, into the Federal Civil Service.“The Ministry is hereby calling on the public to disregard the message and consider it as fake news.“Any information on N-Power or the National Social Investment Programme will be issued through the appropriate channels,” the minister said.