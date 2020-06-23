





Obaseki who spoke through his Media Adviser, Crusoe Osagie, in a telephone interview, on Tuesday, noted that opponents of the PDP were already jittery about the overwhelming support the party was receiving from the people.He said, “The court order was obtained last night. Our opponents outside the party are trying to use fifth columnists within us to replicate the chaos in their party.“They are worried about the popularity and acceptance of the PDP and our amiable Governor so much so that they have become desperate in their quest to stop a contest they know they will lose.”The ruling All Progressives Congress is embroiled in a leadership tussle following the decision of the Appeal Court to uphold the suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshimohole.Osagie maintained that as a law-abiding citizen, Obaseki was going to court to seek the vacation of the restraining order.The governor appealed to the people of the state, his supporters, and members of the PDP, to remain calm and law-abiding.Obaseki expressed confidence that he will get justice as his legal team present facts of the matter before the court.