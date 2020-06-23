





Mrs Ezekwesili announced the death of her mother on Monday evening, saying she died late Sunday.Tweeting in her memory on Tuesday, the former education minister said her mother’s energy would always live in the family she left behind.“Nnem. Nnem. Cried to see you go, but rejoicing that it is a peaceful & glorious return to our Lord Jesus whom you loved so much,” she wrote.“You gave us & everyone who you met in life the kindest, most sacrificial love. Your energy will always live in us & keep us believing. Godspeed Nnem❤️”Nnem. Nnem. Cried to see you go, but rejoicing that it is a peaceful & glorious return to our Lord Jesus whom you loved so much. You gave us & everyone who you met in life the kindest, most sacrificial love. Your energy will always live in us & keep us believing. Godspeed Nnem”Madam Ujubuonu, who had only clocked 78 in April, died after years of battling with cancer.She breathed her last in the arms and home of Ezekwesili in Abuja.