





Fayemi made this known in a live Instagram chat with Dolapo Badmus, a trained domestic and sexual violence responder. The governor’s wife emphasized on the need for parents to pay attention to issues affecting their children.“Last year, when the Busola Dakolo issue happened, I stressed the importance of us listening to stories of rape survivors and I shared my own experience when I was a young girl. I was around 10 at the time, my mother brought one of his relatives from her hometown to help the house.“Because we were kids, we usually sleep in the same room then. I was on the bed with one of my aunties, my brother was on another bed and this young man was sleeping somewhere near our bed. In the middle of the night, he started pulling my bed sheet. Initially, I thought it was a mistake.“So, he would pull the bed sheet and I would pull them back. He did it again and I pulled them back. So, the third time, I decided to wait and see if he was doing it on purpose. Lo and Behold, he pulled the sheet totally off me. At that point, I asked him ‘what are you doing?’ and he replied ‘kosi’ (which in English means nothing).“The following morning, as early as 6am, I went up to my mother and narrated what happened to me. When I came back from school that afternoon, he was already gone. That was my mother’s relative.“What if I had told my mother and she had said ‘shut up, how dare you?’ What could have happened to me. It meant that her relative could have proceeded to do something else with me. So, we need to listen to our children.”Bisi, who is an anti-gender based violence supporter, said the current outrage over cases of rape in the country was suggestive of the growing awareness about the scourge.The governor’s wife said the country cannot afford to fail in its fight against rape and other forms of sexual assaults.“Now is the time for all of us to speak up. No one is safe. If we lose this fight, what it means is that we are condemning ourselves to being a country that has zero value for women and children and that we are all tolerating a culture of sexual violence,” she added.